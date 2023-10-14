Nagaland gears for Hornbill festival 2023

Kohima: Nagaland is gearing up for the annual Hornbill Festival to be held from December 1-10. Chairing a preparatory meeting on Friday, Chief Secretary J Alam expressed concern about the bad road conditions from Kohima to the Naga Heritage Village Kisama.

The meeting was attended by all line departments to discuss the preparedness and roadmap for the upcoming Hornbill Festival at the Secretariat Conference Hall, Kohima.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Alam stressed the importance of interdepartmental collaboration and active support for local entrepreneurs participating in the upcoming festival.

He also expressed deep concern about the poor road conditions between Kohima and Kisama village, the only route to the festival venue from Kohima. He urged the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure timely repair of the road, emphasising that a well-maintained road plays a vital role in shaping the state’s image.

Alam stressed the importance of attracting more tourists to the festival and highlighted the need for every department to engage actively and contribute exciting activities.

An additional point of emphasis was the use of biodegradable products during the Hornbill Festival, with strict enforcement of a plastic ban at the event. He also announced plans for another review meeting and requested all departments to submit their proposed activities for further discussion during the upcoming meeting.

During the meeting, Nchumbemo Lotha, Secretary of Tourism, gave insights into various ongoing activities and reported ongoing renovation and upgrading work at the Heritage Village. He mentioned that either the Pochury Naga or Rengma Naga tribe would have the honor of hosting the inaugural function, or all tribes would be given the opportunity to offer tribal blessings during morning and evening cultural programs. He urged departments to submit their activities promptly for inclusion in the festival calendar.

Dzuvinuo Theunuo, Director of Information and Public Relations, highlighted the department’s plans, including the organization of an open video/vlogging competition for the first time to promote film development and provide a platform for film enthusiasts. Dr. Hovithal Sothu, Project Director of TAFMA, announced the establishment of a contemporary Art Gallery to showcase artistic talents.

Various line departments, including Art & Culture, Tourism, Industries & Commerce, Honey Mission, PWD, and RD, provided updates on the status of their respective departmental activities planned for the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

