Nagaland: Deputy CM calls for global unity against terrorism amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton made a call for a united international front against terrorism, stressing the importance of transcending religious affiliations in this endeavor. His message was delivered through his official account on the microblogging platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).
Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has garnered significant global attention and sparked heated debates, Deputy Chief Minister Patton’s statement reverberated with urgency. He conveyed a vital message, saying, “In the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, regardless of the religious compositions, it is essential that we, as people of the world, never side with terror and terrorists. India has been clear about it, and the stance has been strongly echoed by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.”
Deputy Chief Minister Patton’s words underscored the necessity of a unified stance against terrorism, emphasizing that religious affiliations should not influence this collective effort. He noted that India has maintained a steadfast commitment to this anti-terrorism position, a stance that has been consistently echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Furthermore, Yanthungo Patton emphasized that supporting terrorism, whether as an individual or a political party, raises profound questions about their dedication to global welfare and peace. “However, if any individual or political party sides with terror, it raises serious questions about their commitment to the well-being of people across the world and global peace.”
As per the latest reports, Israel has issued a demand to the United Nations urging the evacuation of 1.1 million northern Gaza residents within a 24-hour timeframe. However, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, declared such a request as “unfeasible.”
