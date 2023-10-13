Angami body urges Nagaland govt to intervene in NEHU ragging case

Kohima: The Angami Students’ Union (ASU) on Friday urged the Nagaland government to intervene and ensure justice against the alleged ragging of an Angami Naga student at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).
The apex student body of the Angami Naga tribe said that it is perturb and anguished by the alleged ragging incident which took place on October 8 at Arbella Boys Hostel, Chasingre, Tura, NEHU Campus, against the student from Nagaland.
ASU President Khrisamhalie David Mere and Grievances Cell convenor Thejalhoukho Thomas Khawakhrie said, “The union condemns the horrific act of the perpetrators from the said hostel, who have not only threatened the safety of the Naga students but also violated human rights within an educational campus”.
The union urged the NEHU authority to immediately take befitting action against the perpetrators and also appealed to the law enforcing agencies to book the culprits under relevant acts/laws.
“The Angami Students’ Union is aghast to learn that no action has been initiated till far by the concerned authorities despite the matter being brought to their notice. In this connection, the union questions the institute as to whether it encourages ragging under NEHU campus, which is one of the most reputed universities in the Northeast?” it questioned.
While extending its deepest sympathy with the victim, the tribal student body said that it shall not put the matter to rest till justice is delivered and safety is assured to the Naga students.
The union appealed to the state government to immediately intervene on the matter and ensure that justice is served at the earliest.
Narrating the ordeal, the student had also filed a case at the South Police Station in Kohima a day after the incident.
