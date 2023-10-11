Nagaland: Students on national tour return home; flagged in by Guv

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday received 19 students who recently met President of India Droupadi Murmu during the 14-day National Integration Tour (NIT) organized by the Indian Army, at the Kohima Raj Bhavan.

The students had visited the Kumaon region and Naga Regimental Centre Ranikhet, Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Rashtriya Indian Military College Derhradun, Kartavya Path, Rashtrapati Bhavan, malls, and educational Institutes in New Delhi and other significant places.

The Governor also interacted with the students and advised them to develop the inquisitive spirit and learn about the people and the places whenever they go and visit new places.

He highlighted on the specialty of the nation’s “Unity of diversity” and urged them to promote unity wherever they go. The Governor also thanked the organisers for the initiative to provide the students with a pan Indian exposure and insight into the diverse cultural heritage of India.

The tour was earlier flagged off by Lieutenant General H S Sahi AVSM, YSM, SM, GOC, Spear Corps at Dimapur which was organized by the Indian Army under the banner of “a journey to envision your Future, Experience the pride & take the leap of Success” from September 27 to October 10. The tour was led by Lt Col Gomit Dubey.

The tour undertaken by the Indian Army provided a singular opportunity to these students to experience rich and diverse culture of our country, a defence official said.

The singular opportunity provided by the tour has enabled the young impressionable minds to imbibe knowledge and make everlasting memories. They profusely thanked Indian Army for the unconditional love and mentoring throughout the trip.

The pride filled gait and gleam in the eyes of the students returning from the trip reflected the joy from this lifetime experience and will encourage more youth to reach out and spread their wings into the vastness and richness of our country, the official added.

