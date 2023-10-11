Nagaland by-poll: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Mon

Kohima: Following the announcement of the by-election to 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency in Nagaland, the deputy commissioner of Mon district notified the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district with immediate effect.
The DC, who is also the District Electoral Officer (DEO) ordered all political parties, intending candidates, government departments/ establishment and general public to adhere strictly to the model code of conduct.
The DC also sought cooperation to the district election machinery to ensure peaceful conduct of the scheduled by-election on November 7.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On Wednesday, 15 village presidents of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) announced its unanimous decision to extend their support to intending candidate Wangpang Konyak as the party candidate.
As per the ECI schedule, the last date of nomination is on October 20, scrutiny on October 21 followed by the withdrawal of nominations on October 23. The counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.
Also Read | Nagaland: By-poll in Tapi constituency on Nov 7
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland by-poll: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Mon
- SC recommends names of two judicial officers as Tripura HC judge
- Mizoram: Congress leader accuses CM of misleading debt calculations
- Mizoram speaker resigns, cites need for BJP support amid state’s financial crisis
- Manipur gives heroes’ welcome to hockey athletes amid tension
- North East United FC to launch residential football academy in Arunachal