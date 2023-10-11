Nagaland by-poll: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Mon

Kohima: Following the announcement of the by-election to 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency in Nagaland, the deputy commissioner of Mon district notified the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district with immediate effect.

The DC, who is also the District Electoral Officer (DEO) ordered all political parties, intending candidates, government departments/ establishment and general public to adhere strictly to the model code of conduct.

The DC also sought cooperation to the district election machinery to ensure peaceful conduct of the scheduled by-election on November 7.

On Wednesday, 15 village presidents of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) announced its unanimous decision to extend their support to intending candidate Wangpang Konyak as the party candidate.

As per the ECI schedule, the last date of nomination is on October 20, scrutiny on October 21 followed by the withdrawal of nominations on October 23. The counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.

