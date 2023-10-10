Nagaland: NPF legislator urges ECI to move by-poll counting day from Sunday

Kohima: First time legislator of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Achumbemo Kikon, on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to move the date of counting from December 3, as it falls on a Sunday.

In a letter addressed to ECI Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, Kikon said, “I wish to bring to your notice that, Nagaland is a Christian dominated State where 90% of its citizens are Christians. You are indeed aware that Sunday is observed as a very solemn Day of Worship for the entire Christians and Nagaland is no exception”.

In this regard, he said that the Naga People’s Front (NPF) appeal to the ECI to re-consider the Date of Counting (3rd December) for the up-coming state polls in various States including the by-election to the 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency in Nagaland as it falls on Sunday.

A copy of the letter was also addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Nagaland.

The ECI on Monday announced the conduct of the by-election to the Assembly Constituency on November 7.

As per the ECI schedule, the date of issue of gazette notification is on October 13, last date of nomination on October 20, scrutiny on October 21 followed by the withdrawal of nominations on October 23.

While the date of poll is schedule on November 7, the date of counting votes will follow on December 3 which will coincide with the annual Hornbill festival. The date before which the election should be completed is marked on December 5.

