Nagaland: By-poll in Tapi constituency on Nov 7

Kohima: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday announced the conduct of the by-election to the 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency (AC) in Nagaland on November 7.
The Assembly seat was vacant after the death of MLA Noke Wangnao in August this year. Wangnao started his political career in 1974 from the Tapi AC in Mon district and secured the seat for the 10th time in February.
The senior politician and then advisor to the department of Social Welfare department was allotted the portfolio after winning the seat with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ticket.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As per the ECI schedule, the date of issue of gazette notification is on October 13, last date of nomination on October 20, scrutiny on October 21 followed by the withdrawal of nominations on October 23.
While the date of poll is schedule on November 7, the date of counting votes will follow on December 3 which will coincide with the annual Hornbill festival. The date before which the election should be completed is marked on December 5.
Also Read | Why Angami bodies are flagging Grade 4 job appointments in Kohima
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Israel-Hamas conflict: Both sides brace for the devastating fallout
- Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel peace prize on behalf of thousands of Iranian women
- Nagaland: By-poll in Tapi constituency on Nov 7
- Mizoram pol parties condemn Sunday vote counting as disregard for Christian beliefs
- Mizoram CEO aims for record voter turnout, emphasises free, fair elections
- Mizoram: Former Chakma Council CEM out on bail