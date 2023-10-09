Nagaland: By-poll in Tapi constituency on Nov 7

Kohima: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday announced the conduct of the by-election to the 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency (AC) in Nagaland on November 7.

The Assembly seat was vacant after the death of MLA Noke Wangnao in August this year. Wangnao started his political career in 1974 from the Tapi AC in Mon district and secured the seat for the 10th time in February.

The senior politician and then advisor to the department of Social Welfare department was allotted the portfolio after winning the seat with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ticket.

As per the ECI schedule, the date of issue of gazette notification is on October 13, last date of nomination on October 20, scrutiny on October 21 followed by the withdrawal of nominations on October 23.

While the date of poll is schedule on November 7, the date of counting votes will follow on December 3 which will coincide with the annual Hornbill festival. The date before which the election should be completed is marked on December 5.

