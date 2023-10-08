Why Angami bodies are flagging Grade 4 job appointments in Kohima

When it comes to unemployment, who do you tend to trust more? The government and their data or the thousands who often march on the streets alleging lack of employment opportunities?

Either way, the truth is that unemployment in the Northeast is a tricky affair. Take Nagaland for example, the focus of our story today. If one goes by government data, there are reasons to cheer: according to the annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for July 2021 to June 2022, released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on February 24, the unemployment rate in Nagaland (15 years and above category) fell to 9.1% in 2021-from 19.2% in 2020-21. This is a major improvement in two years, yet, the state was fourth among 36 States and UTs with the highest unemployment rate in India. To put this in context, Meghalaya had an unemployment rate below 3% during the same period.

Yet, if locals are to be believed, Meghalaya has chronic unemployment and last year’s violent protests were a cruel reminder that ‘data’ may not always present a true picture of the ground reality.

Then, there is the quality of jobs available: needless to say, in the Northeast, government jobs are the most preferred for obvious reasons. This also means that these jobs have reservations for various communities and in Nagaland, for each community in their districts.

This perhaps explains why the Angami Students’ Union (ASU), the apex student body of the Angami Naga tribe, recently reminded the government to uphold its own Office Memorandum (OM) guaranteeing appointment to Grade-IV posts in government establishments to indigenous inhabitants of respective districts.

Such was the urgency that the ASU raised this issue in the midst of the month-long 23rd edition of the NSF Martyr’s Memorial Trophy at the IG Stadium.

According to the student body, numerous recruitments have been made in various departments in Kohima district, predominantly occupied by the Angami Naga tribe, against the government order.

The reference made by ASU is the OM issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms dated 26 October 2017 which stated that “All direct recruitment vacancies in Grade-III and Grade-IV posts in District offices of the departments shall be filled up by the indigenous inhabitants of the respective districts.”

ASU had recently raised this issue demanding that the government uphold its side of the bargain as there were reports of misdemeanour by some government departments appointing non-indigenous Nagas to Grade-IV posts going against the OM and also depriving the indigenous inhabitants of their due share thus creating injustice against them.

Speaking to EastMojo, ASU president Khriesamhalie David Mere informed that their demand is mainly concerned with the Angami Nagas, predominantly settled in Kohima district. Angami Nagas also inhabit the Chümoukedima and Dimapur districts and Mere said the student body’s demand will eventually cover both districts.

He disclosed that the student body has received numerous complaints from various departments where the grade-IV post meant for the indigenous inhabitants of the Kohima district was filled by others. Among the government departments, he informed that the student body has evidence of the Department of Roads & bridges and PWD (mechanical) where recruitments were made in violation of the government order.

He said that by going ahead with such an appointment, the government has been depriving the indigenous inhabitants of what was rightfully their share.

The Union had also submitted a representation to the chief secretary of the state on July 7 this year urging the government to reinstate the indigenous rights and initiate befitting action as per the government rules.

So far, there has been no response from the state government.

What does the govt order say

As per the October 2017 office memorandum, the filling of Grade-IV posts should be made through a selection committee headed by the deputy commissioner. However, a subsequent office memorandum dated March 24, 2018, clarified that all direct recruitment vacancies should be filled up through the Department Recruitment Board.

These orders override an earlier OM which was issued by the same department, dated November 16, 2015, stating that “75% of direct recruitment vacancies occurring in Grade-IV posts in the district offices shall be filled up by the indigenous inhabitants of the respective district and remaining 25% vacancies by other indigenous inhabitants of the state.”

As per government documents, jobs that fall under the Grade-IV post include chowkidars, peons and malis, recruitment for which are made as per need-basis of the respective government offices.

The March 3, 2022 office memorandum dispensed advertisement for Grade-IV posts after the state cabinet discussed difficulties faced by government departments on account that many Grade-D posts are filled by landowners on compassionate grounds. The government dispensed advertisement for such posts saying that as long as fair and transparent eligibility criteria and process is followed, and approval of the government is obtained, recruitments can be made.

Can the same rule make sense in the state capital?

Considering Kohima is the capital, the need to be accommodative is paramount, however, Mere observed that this issue is an exception altogether. Government orders and directions that protect the rights of the indigenous inhabitants, he said, must be followed in letter and spirit.

ASU general secretary Vimeyiekho Vitso informed that the student body has reminded all concerned departments of the government orders. The student leader said that they can go to any extent to demand justice and fight for what is due to the indigenous inhabitants.

The student body has yet to disclose its next course of action over its demand but hinted that the situation could aggravate if unethical appointments continue to be made.

According to ASU, indigenous inhabitants are those people who have settled in the district on or before Nagaland achieved statehood on December 1, 1963. Tseminyu was carved out of Kohima district in December 2021 as a separate district.

