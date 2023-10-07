Nagaland: Unica FC wins Kohima Futsal Championship

Kohima: Unica FC won the second Kohima District Futsal Championship, defeating Black Pearl 6-3 in the final. They will represent Kohima in the upcoming Nagaland Futsal Championship.
The winner of the one-day futsal event was held at Niathu Sports Complex, Khikha, about 11 KM from Kohima Town, walked away with the championship trophy, a cash prize of Rs 30,000 and citation.
The runner-up team received a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with a trophy and citation. The prizes were handed over by Championship convenor Seyielhouvi Nagi. Certificates of participation was handed over to the other six participating teams by KDFA GS William Koso.
Black Pearls topped Group –A, while Unica FC topped Group –B. Kohima District Athletics Association won a friendly match against Kohima District Football Association.
The Kohima District Football Referees Association officiated the Championship. According to the orgainsers, Neilekho Zutso sponsored the Runners-Up cash reward while Atou Yhome sponsored the championship trophies.
Seyielhouvi Nagi led the Organising Committee as the Convenor, Khriengulie Rio as the Co-convenor, Viliebeizo Liezietsu as the Secretary, Azho Sophie as the Treasurer while Zakietuolie Khrodi was the Technical Director for the Championship.
Earlier, Secretary to the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Anthony Ngullie, graced the inaugural session as the special guest.
