Nagaland students on national tour meet President Murmu

Kohima: Students from Nagaland who are on a 14-day National Integration Tour (NIT) met with President of India Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Friday.
19 students including seven girls, 12 boys and two teachers from Kigwema, Kezo and Chakabama villages of Kohima district, met Murmu at the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan.
According to a defence official, President Murmu welcomed and felicitated the students and emphasised on the importance of education saying that students must work hard to achieve their dreams and contribute towards betterment of the society and the nation.
The students presented a painting, depicting the rich and colorful Naga Culture.
The 14-day NIT, undertaken by the Spear Corps of Indian Army was flagged off on September 27 from Rangapahar Military Station by Lt Gen HS Sahi, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps.
The tour visited Bareilly, Ranikhet, Nainital, Dehradun and Mussoorie, before reaching New Delhi on Friday.
Students witnessed the kaleidoscopic view of India and were inspired by the rich and cultural diversity of the state of Uttrakhand and National Capital Region (NCR).
As part of the tour, young boys and girls visited the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) at Dehradun. They also witnessed training and passing out parade of the soldiers at Kumaon & Naga Regiment at Ranikhet and several other places of interest.
On-board the most advanced and fastest train of the country, the Vande Bharat Express, the students reached New Delhi from Dehradun. The NIT will return on October 10.
