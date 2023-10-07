Futsal booming as a fast-paced sport in Nagaland: Govt official

Kohima: Football is undoubtedly a much loved game in Nagaland, and over the recent years, futsal, a football variant played on a smaller court, is gaining popularity in Nagaland.
Addressing the 2nd edition of the Kohima District Futsal Championship held at Niathu Sports complex Khikha, about 11KM from Kohima town, Secretary to the department of Youth Resources and Sports Anthony Ngullie said that the new sport picked up popularity in Nagaland about two years ago.
He highlighted futsal turfs have increased across the state, particularly in Kohima. Despite being a football variant sport he said that futsal has very different dynamics.
Futsal players, he said, need to have good dribbling skills as this skill gives players the upper hand in the game.
A football player himself, Ngullie encouraged players to build stamina as the new sport is a fast-paced sport.
As winners of the district championship will get to represent the district in the upcoming Nagaland Futsal Championship, he encouraged all eight participating teams to smartly play their game.
He highlighted that any sporting activity requires complete discipline for which he encouraged players to abide by the rules. The officer encouraged players to maintain the spirit of teamsmanship.
Championship convenor, Seyielhouvi Nagi, while delivering the welcome note, said that sports has always been a unifying force, transcending boundaries, languages, and cultures. As the championship embarks on the journey to celebrate the values of discipline, teamwork and perseverance, he encouraged the athletes to shine in their field.
He reminded players that sportsmanship is not just about excelling on the field but also about respecting the team’s opponents, abiding by the rules and displaying the highest level of integrity.
He hoped that the championship would inspire Nagas to work harder and come together as a community that values the power of sports to uplift and unite.
The winner of this year’s championship will represent the district at the state championship and will also receive a cash reward of Rs 30,000 along with trophy and citation.
The runner up team will receive Rs 20,000 along with a trophy and citation. The event is organised by the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA).
