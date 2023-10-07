Night curfew imposed along Nagaland-Assam border

Kohima: The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Sivasagar, Assam, announced the imposition of a night curfew in a 5-kilometer belt on the Assam side of Sivasagar district, which shares a border with Nagaland.
As per a government update, the night curfew will be in effect from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, starting from September 7 and will remain in place for a duration of 60 days.
The decision to enforce the night curfew has been taken as a precautionary measure to deter anti-social elements, extremists, and unlawful activities from crossing the Assam-Nagaland border within the Sivasagar district, it said.
According to the order issued by ADM, Sivasagar, during the period of the night curfew, movement of any person, group of persons, or vehicular traffic is strictly prohibited within the specified area.
However, certain exemptions have been granted. Magistrates, security personnel from the Army, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), and Police, as well as civil officials who are deployed on duty, are exempted from the purview of this prohibitory order.
