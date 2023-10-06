Why Nagaland contractors think PMGSY-III will be a failure

Kohima: The Nagaland Contractors and Suppliers Union (NCSU) on Thursday claimed that the state government’s new guidelines to implement the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) will be a complete failure.

EastMojo had earlier reported on why road projects in Nagaland take longer time to complete which made Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio complain why certain road projects like the Dimapur-Kohima 4-lane national highway may not see the light of day.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

This time, the NCSU, comprising of over 5,000 contractors including 1847 Class-I contractors explained why the third phase of the countrywide project will be a “total failure”.

NCSU General Secretary, John Kath, during a press conference at Hotel Japfü on Thursday said that the government’s recent move to distribute 40 projects clustered into 16 packages under the scheme is practically not viable on grounds that it was too large for the local contractors to execute it effectively and on time.

He cited the September 23, 2023, representation submitted to the Minister of Rural Development requesting for the allocation of work order on “one firm, one work” basis during the third phase of PMGSY in Nagaland.

Nagaland Public Works Department (NPWD) Roads and Bridges on behalf of the Rural Department had recently floated the tender for PMGSY-III where 40 projects were clustered into 16 unlike the previous years.

Back in 2017, 19 contractors were given one package each to implement the project and likewise in 2019, 13 packages were awarded 13 work order as per bidding as part of the second phase.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another issue that the NCSU highlighted was the state government’s decision to implement 100 percent of Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) in PMGSY-III projects as against the 15% mark set by the ministry which it observed would be practically difficult to be executed on single-lane roads in the state’s hilly terrain.

A recycler machine, according to NCSU president Pele Khezhie, is needed to execute the work. The machine, he said, weights up to 20-30 tonnes costing around Rs 6-10 crore. This machine, he said, will not be pliable on small roads, and the use of such a heavy machine in hilly terrains will only lead to the failure of the project.

As the NCSU detected these anomalies in the PMGSY-III batch-I tender which was floated, a representation was also submitted to Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio to re-examine the proposed FDR method and also break up the 40 packages and allot work under ‘One firm, one work’ format.

Clustering of works, the NSCU observed only paves way for big contractors from outside the state to take up works in the state. Citing one especially Gayatri Maytas firm, the contractors questioned why repeated work orders were allotted to the firm despite non-execution of the works.

Meanwhile, the NCSU had earlier submitted a representation to the chief engineer (R&B) PWD on September 6, 2023, to keep in abeyance the PMGSY-III batch-I 2023-24 till the anomalies were rectified.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Two separate cases were filed in the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench in this regard as the state government failed to pay heed to their demands.

He said that the Union wants justice and remains hopeful that the government would give them equal treatment. “Government should have given us the opportunity to discuss the issue in order to prevent this situation,” Khezhie said.

As there were many contractors, he said that the government should ensure that all the contractors get an equal opportunity.

While the first phase of PMGSY in Nagaland was a success for which Nagaland topped in implementing the project, the subsequent phase of implementation of the PMGSY was a failure.

According to one official, Batch-I of PMGSY-II in 2017 and Batch-II in 2019 remains incomplete till this day. The contractors attributed this failure to the delay in release of state share of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, and the monsoon season which reduces the number of working days.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Unlike other major projects, the contractors said that PMGSY is the only scheme where local contractors get work orders and have the opportunity to build their profile for bigger projects.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and NCSU during its formation in 1985 when the body was recognised by the state government that all contract works in Nagaland should be awarded to NCSU.

Despite the standing government order, the contractors alleged that several non-registered contractors including family members of bureaucrats and politicians, and firms from outside the state we’re allotted work orders. The Union cautioned government officers from taking up contract works.

They alleged that the government had been ignoring its standing order, keeping genuine and qualified registered contractors out of job. NCSU officials informed that following COVID-19 pandemic, such unethical practices has been taking place.

They assured that NCSU will soon visit government departments and check if the government’s own orders are followed in both letter and spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The union also said that it could take to court any government officer violating the agreement between the state government and NCSU.

As a crucial industry that undertakes developmental activities across the state, the Union said that in times of need and emergency situations, the contractors are the first to be approached, however, they claimed that their demand for justice often goes unheard of.

Also Read | Nagaland: How football keeps alive memories of 2 youths killed by police

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









