Nagaland Adventure Club's Horsepower Challenge from Oct 12-14

Kohima: Nagaland Adventure Club (NAC) announced its 9th Horsepower Challenge in collaboration with Nexa Jimny from October 12 to 14 at Agri Expo, 4th Mile in Chümoukedima district.

NAC President Burakum Ao informed that there will be four distinct categories to accommodate participants at various levels, during a press conference in Kohima on Wednesday.

A notable highlight of the upcoming edition includes the autorickshaw rally, marking the first of its kind in the state.

He conveyed that the Supplementary Regulations (SR) for the autorickshaw rally would be unveiled in the upcoming days.

Akum highlighted that among the four categories is the SUV category, also referred to as autocross, allowing any four-wheel vehicle to participate. Another category is the Open category where vehicle of any type can participate.

Another category is the Stock category which permits newly purchased vehicles straight from the showroom to compete without any modifications. Akum mentioned that this marks the category’s debut, introduced for the first time.

The Rookie category is designed for amateur drivers who haven’t secured any trophies in previous competitions.

Different prize money would be awarded to the top three winners in each of the four categories. In the SUV category, the first will receive Rs 35,000, second with Rs 25,000 and third with Rs 15,000.

In the Open category, the first will receive Rs 60,000, second – Rs 40,000 and third Rs-20,000. As for Stock and Rookie category, the winners will walk away with Rs 30,000, second-Rs 20,000 and third-Rs 10,000 each.

Title sponsors for the event are Seyie Auto and Progressive Motors. The three-day event will begin with vehicle scrutiny on the first day while the remaining two days will be for the competitions. The autorickshaw rally will be held on the second day.

Akum informed that there will be a Ladies category as well for which so far three women drivers has registered.

As far as the number of registrations are concerned, Akum said that over 25 have registered including participants from Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal.

He informed that there are three separate categories for registration. The early bird category will be till October 9 where the fee would be Rs 4,500 for any of the categories. The late registration would be on October 10 & 11 where the fee would be Rs 6,000.

On spot registration will be entertained at a cost of Rs 7,000. He informed that the variation in the registration fee is to encourage early registration.

Akum revealed that NAC has received the green signal to host the Indian National Rally Championship which is likely to be held in the early part of next year.

For more information, contact WhatsApp numbers 9863317444 or 9774742680, and 9863271111 / 9378065351 are available.

