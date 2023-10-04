Sikkim flood: Nagaland CM says 'deeply concerned' 

Kohima: With Sikkim witnessing one of the worst natural disasters in its recent history following a glacial lake outburst floods, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed concern over the situation.

“Deeply concerned about the flashflood in Lachen valley, Sikkim, which led to the breach of #ChungthamDam affecting military establishments and leading to the missing of several army personnel,” Rio took to X(formerly Twitter).

As he tagged his counterpart, the CM of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang Golay, Rio wrote, “Praying for the safety and the well-being of the residents.”

“We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilized to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community,” Golay had earlier said on X.

Sikkim CM had urged all its citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time. “It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region,” Golay added.

As per reports, major flooding in Chungthang around 1 am on October 4 quickly spread to other districts, causing considerable damage to infrastructure and public property.

The breach of Sikkim’s Chungthang Hydro-Dam has sent shockwaves through the region, raising concerns about its repercussions.

Also Read | Sikkim: 20 civilians, 23 army men missing in Rangpo, 150 houses damaged

