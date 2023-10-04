Dimapur Muslim Council asks for removal of non-indigenous Gaon Bura

Kohima: Amid the controversy in Nagaland surrounding a non-indigenous Gaon Bura (GB), the Dimapur Muslim Council urged the state government to remove one Abdul Kayum Talukdar from the position of the GB New Market, Dimapur.

The controversy began after the NSCN-IM had recently revealed the identity of Talukdar as a resident of Khatkhuti in Assam.

In an interview with Global Window, a Dimapur-based digital news platform, the Dimapur Muslim Council sought the replacement of the muslim GB. According to one of the Muslim leaders, the state government had appointed Talukdar in 2008 without the knowledge of the Council.

The leader said that in 1996, the state government had appointed three GBs— Naga, Muslim and Bihari. However, the then Muslim GB was killed by unknown miscreants in 2008 following which the Council had recommended the appointment of another person as the GB. Paying no heed to the recommendation, the leader said that the state government had appointed Talukdar to fill the vacant post.

It was also revealed that for administrative convenience, the state government had appointed several non-Naga GBs including the Marwaris and Gorkhas.

The leader said that back in 1996, the Council accepted the honour to appoint a Muslim GB. However, the appointment of Talukdar was against the Council’s recommendation. The leader said that back in the days, Talukdar was not a resident of Dimapur but was from Tuensang.

He termed Talukdar’s appointed as “backdoor appointment”. The leader questioned why the state government had its recommendation in the appointment of a GB from the Muslim community.

Saying that there is requirement to have non-Naga GBs for proper administration, the leader suggested that Talukdar be replaced by someone who shall be nominated by the Council. The leader observed that had the right man been appointed for the right job, the present situation would not have happened.

As there is peaceful coexistence between the Nagas and Muslims settled in Nagaland, he hoped that the ongoing controversy would be resolved.

