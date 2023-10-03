Nagaland: Kohima district to host futsal tourney from Oct 6-7

Kohima: The Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) is set to host the second edition of the district futsal championship from October 6-7.

KDFA president Mhasimhalie Matthew Yhome informed that the winner of the tournament will represent the district in the upcoming Nagaland Futsal Championship, besides winning a cash prize of Rs 30,000 along with trophy and citation.

The event will take place at Niathu Sports Khikha, Kohima. The runner-up team will receive a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with trophy and citation.

Entry fee for the tournament will be Rs 3,000 each. As per protocol, only registered players of KDFA will be eligible to participate in the Championship.

The third phase of KDFA players registration is open and on spot registration will be entertained.

Players registration forms are available at Flora Bakery, Aga Complex, High School. Forms for the Championship is available at Global Sports, KK Angami Building; Sports Paradise, Rüluo Market, Kezieke; Start Sports, BOC; Sports World, Old Taxi Parking; Flora Bakery, High School; Hiemvü (Bakery), Bayavü Hill near Central Baptist Church Kohima.

For details, interested players and teams can contact 8575794606.

