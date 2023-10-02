Nagaland: NCC girls' band representing NE for R-Day 2024 begins practice

Kohima: A total of 50 NCC girl cadets who will be representing the North East during the Republic Day 2024 parade in New Delhi began their practice in Kohima on Monday.
The NCC cadets are undergoing a 10-day training camp at Saint Mary’s Cathedral Higher Secondary School, Kohima.
Out of the total, 25 cadets are from SFS High Secondary School Guwahati, and 25 from St Mary’s Cathedral High Secondary School, Kohima. The camp is also attended by an instructor staff.
Brig PS Sangwan, Group Commander, NCC Group, Kohima addressed and interacted with cadets during the opening ceremony of the camp. He congratulated the cadets for getting an opportunity to be part of a historic event.
Sangwan motivated the female cadets and encouraged them to make their families, community and state proud.
