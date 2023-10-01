Kohima: The annual football tournament in memory of Nagaland’s Kargil martyr Captain N Kenguruse, Maha Vir Chakra (MVC-posthumously), is set to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima from November 1-9.

This was announced during the poster release ceremony for the 7th edition of Late Captain Neikezhakuo Kenguruse, MVC Memorial Football Tournament held at Kohima Science College, Jotsoma, on Saturday.

The poster was unveiled by IGAR (North) Major General, Vikas Lakhera as the chief guest.

Addressing students, teachers and family of the Kargil martyr, Lakhera began by expressing his appreciation for the sacrifices made by Kenguruse during the war. He pointed that for the armed forces, those conferred with MVC is considered as the bravest among the brave.

He described how Kenguruse adapted to the weather conditions during Operation Vijay, climbing a cliff face and engaging in combat with the enemy before succumbing to his injuries in the war.

Football, being a beloved game for the Nagas, he said, has garnered huge traction. He said that local players have the potential to excel and go beyond the state if the state is equipped with proper infrastructure and facilities.

He noted that in football, a sense of fairness prevails, where the outcome of winning or losing a match becomes less significant compared to the importance of participation. He hoped that local players would also make a mark at the national and international levels.

Lakhera encouraged students to uphold honesty and dedicate themselves to serving others, Lakhera emphasized that everyone is akin to soldiers in their respective fields. They should strive to serve and safeguard others to the best of their abilities.

He praised the Kohima Science College for producing a braveheart and many other Naga leaders in other fields as well.

The tournament began in 2015 by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under ‘Operation Sadhbhawana’ as a tribute to the martyr who made the sacrifice during the Operation Vijay ‘Kargil War’ in 1999.

The tournament provides a platform to football teams from all districts of Nagaland to showcase their talent while competing for the coveted title of ‘Best amongst Equals’ wherein the winners will take home the prestigious rolling trophy and cash prizes worth Rs 4,25,000.

The tournament at IG Stadium will be graced by the performances of the renowned singers of Nagaland- Mengu Suokhrie and Moko Koza.

