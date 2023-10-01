Nagaland: Domestic workers pen grievances to CM through postal cards

Kohima: The Centre for Development Initiatives (CDI) and Ferrando Domestic Workers Alliance in Kohima organized a Postal Card campaign for domestic workers in Nagaland at the Post Office HQ.

The initiative aimed to establish a platform for individuals, communities, and the government to express gratitude and offer moral support to domestic workers.

The postal card emphasised on issues including fixation of minimum wage for domestic workers; inclusion of domestic workers in the social security schemes specific to domestic workers; and to constitute welfare board for Domestic Workers.

The postal cards were addressed to Nagaland chief minister, labour commissioner, department of Social Welfare, and deputy commissioner of Kohima.

Superintendent of Post Office Nagaland, L Tiken Singh, while addressing the domestic workers said that these workers were also professional workers. He highlighted how their services in managing household chores and maintaining cleanliness has helped families of their employers to focus on their personal and professional commitments, reducing overall stress and enhancing productivity.

Singh pointed out that domestic workers face lots of challenges such as lack of legal protection, harassment, no fair treatment, no support and numerous challenges in their daily lives. He added that the domestic workers often go unnoticed and unappreciated.

In a short speech, postmaster of Kohima, L Simte said that the demand made by the domestic workers should reach to the concerned authorities and that their work must be recognised.

He said that by participating in the campaign, domestic workers have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the society. Singh also appreciated their hard work and commitment they have contributed.

A domestic workers representative, Kevilenuo Veswu, proposed the vote of thanks on behalf of the domestic workers hoping that the campaign will uplift their spirit and show them that their work is valued and appreciated.

The campaign highlighted the urgency to address the challenges faced by domestic workers.

