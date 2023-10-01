Nagaland: Domestic workers pen grievances to CM through postal cards

Kohima: The Centre for Development Initiatives (CDI) and Ferrando Domestic Workers Alliance in Kohima organized a Postal Card campaign for domestic workers in Nagaland at the Post Office HQ.
The initiative aimed to establish a platform for individuals, communities, and the government to express gratitude and offer moral support to domestic workers.
The postal card emphasised on issues including fixation of minimum wage for domestic workers; inclusion of domestic workers in the social security schemes specific to domestic workers; and to constitute welfare board for Domestic Workers.
The postal cards were addressed to Nagaland chief minister, labour commissioner, department of Social Welfare, and deputy commissioner of Kohima.
Superintendent of Post Office Nagaland, L Tiken Singh, while addressing the domestic workers said that these workers were also professional workers. He highlighted how their services in managing household chores and maintaining cleanliness has helped families of their employers to focus on their personal and professional commitments, reducing overall stress and enhancing productivity.
Singh pointed out that domestic workers face lots of challenges such as lack of legal protection, harassment, no fair treatment, no support and numerous challenges in their daily lives. He added that the domestic workers often go unnoticed and unappreciated.
In a short speech, postmaster of Kohima, L Simte said that the demand made by the domestic workers should reach to the concerned authorities and that their work must be recognised.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said that by participating in the campaign, domestic workers have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the society. Singh also appreciated their hard work and commitment they have contributed.
A domestic workers representative, Kevilenuo Veswu, proposed the vote of thanks on behalf of the domestic workers hoping that the campaign will uplift their spirit and show them that their work is valued and appreciated.
The campaign highlighted the urgency to address the challenges faced by domestic workers.
Also Read | Nagaland: Socially tolerated tobacco use sparks concern
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Study Abroad Exhibition to be held in Guwahati
- Nagaland: Domestic workers pen grievances to CM through postal cards
- Basic structure of Constitution should not be changed: SC Judge
- Assam: Endangered hogs return home at Manas National Park
- Nagaland: Memorial Football tourney of Kargil martyr from Nov 1-9
- PM’s call for mass drive on Sunday an insult: Manipur TNL