Nagaland: Vethozo Lohe secures gold at World Arm Wrestling C'ship

Kohima: Vethozo Lohe from Nagaland’s Phek district clinched a gold medal (Right Hand) in youth category at the ongoing World Arm Wrestling Championship at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated the young arm wrestler.

“Congratulations to Vethozo Lohe on becoming IFA World Arm Wrestling Champion (Gold Medal in Right Hand) Youth Category, in Malaysia. He has made Nagaland and the country proud. I hope he brings more laurels to the country in the future. Best wishes for all his future endeavours,”

Associate Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Abu Metha, also took to X to congratulate the player.

“Fantabulous ! World Champion from Nagaland !! Mr. Vethozo Lohe from Nagaland, India becomes World Arm Wrestling Champion (Gold Medal in Right Hand) in Youth Category at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Congratulations & WellDone. You have made Nagaland Proud and India Shine!” Metha wrote.

Lohe is a first-year student in Bachelor of Arts at Phek Government College. Vethozo Lohe is competing in the under 78kg while his fellow player Avilie Zuyie from Rusoma village under Kohima district is competing in the under 86kg.

