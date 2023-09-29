Nagaland: Three NSCN-K (Niki) cadres held with weapons cache

Kohima: Three cadres of the NSCN-K (Niki) group were apprehended by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police with weapons cache in Kohima.

As per an official update, the joint operation was launched based on specific intelligence on movement of the cadres of NSCN(K-Nikki) along the National Highway-29.

A Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established in Kohima on Wednesday and at approximately 7:30PM, the three cadres were apprehended.

The joint forces recovered two pistols of 0.32 caliber, one pistol of 0.32 caliber, ammunition and warlike stores.

Recovered items along with five phones and a vehicle which was recovered from the insurgents were handed over to the police, it informed.

