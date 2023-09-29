NagaED becomes first NE company to win CII DX award for digital education

In a remarkable achievement, NagaEd has become the first northeastern company to receive the prestigious ‘Award for Best Practice in Digital Transformation’ at the CII DX Awards.

NagaEd, founded by Kevisato Sanyu, was honoured in the ‘Most Innovative’ category for its digital education programme, which serves rural and remote communities. The programme is a collaboration with governments, colleges, and schools to enhance education for tribal and indigenous communities in Northeast India.

The CII DX Awards, organised by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), recognise outstanding digital strategies and technologies that transform business models and drive growth in new and existing markets. NagaEd’s win underscores the importance of digital innovation in today’s world of changing customer expectations and a rapidly evolving workforce.

NagaEd is a pioneering digital education company dedicated to improving teaching and learning solutions for tribal and indigenous communities. Through collaborations with governments and educational institutions, the company leads in leveraging digital platforms to enhance student learning outcomes. Kevisato Sanyu, Founder of NagaEd, views this award as a testament to their commitment to blending traditional approaches with technological innovation and as recognition for the resilient tribal and indigenous communities of the Northeast.

Shiroi Shaiza, Co-founder of NagaEd, accepted the award on behalf of the NagaEd team and the community. She highlighted the transformative power of collective efforts and the company’s commitment to bridging tradition with digital progress.

The CII DX Awards, attended by government officials, industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, and startups, provide a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and forming new alliances. NagaEd now joins the ranks of esteemed past awardees, including IBM India, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Vodafone Foundation, Apollo Hospitals, and Reliance Industries, solidifying its pioneering role in the digital education sector.

