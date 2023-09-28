Brutal assault on Naga woman in Ahmedabad spa sparks outrage

Ahmedabad: A distressing video has surfaced online, revealing a brutal assault on a 24-year-old woman from Nagaland at a spa complex located on Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad. The horrifying incident, captured on a CCTV camera, has sparked outrage and concern.

In the video footage, the assailant, identified as Mohsin and the owner of the Galaxy Spa, is seen repeatedly slapping and assaulting the young woman. He violently drags her by the hair and tears her clothes, subjecting her to a horrifying and traumatic ordeal.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Ahmedabad Police swiftly responded to the shocking incident on Twitter, assuring the public of prompt action. An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered, and authorities have pledged to take strict action against the accused perpetrator. The incident has generated significant attention and condemnation on social media platforms.

Ahmedabad Police has taken prompt action in this case. FIR has been registered. Strict action will be taken against the accused. — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) September 28, 2023

Naga students in Gujarat have also joined in condemning the assault, emphasizing the importance of unity in diversity and the peaceful coexistence of people from all backgrounds. In a press note, the Naga Students’ Union stated, “The Naga people community has been an integral part of the diverse and culturally rich fabric of Gujarat for many years. Incidents like this not only tarnish the image of the state but also undermine the harmonious atmosphere we strive to maintain.”

The press note further called for awareness and understanding, particularly among Naga women who have relationships with locals, highlighting the vulnerability of such bonds and the shared responsibility for safety. The Naga Students’ Union Gujarat urged citizens to avoid spreading misinformation about the incident and to maintain peaceful harmony while the investigation is underway.

Also Read | Arunachal: How Ziro Festival became a cultural phenomenon in NE

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









