Nagaland: Drugs worth approx Rs 25 cr seized in three months

Kohima: Illegal drugs with an estimated value of around Rs 25 crore were confiscated during the months of June, July, and August, informed Nagaland Police on Wednesday.
A total of 133 FIRs were registered and 157 persons were arrested in this connection with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per a data provided, seizures included ganja (139.503 kg), opium (28.853 kg), heroin (5.164kg), brown sugar (1.145kg), yaba (5750 tabs), synthetic drug (20,116 nos), and cough syrup (2446 tabs).
Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Kohima, Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma informed that the state police has made “decent progress” with regard to its war on drugs.
He informed that a mechanism within the state police has also been strengthened to fight the war. The police chief said that a notice has been served to police personnel indulging in substance abuse to state their reason and undergo rehabilitation.
The idea, he said, is not to do away with substance abusers but to ensure that they receive treatment and recover from their addiction.
Sharma informed that a departmental inquiry is also conducted on all cases, particularly on cases related to NDPS. In this regard, he informed that 43 personnel have been suspended, one person was given compulsory retirement, and seven personnel were dismissed for their involvement in drug trafficking or abuse.
He also said that officers who have sources and intent to conduct search on suspects have been advised to inform their senior officers so that these officers can be protected while under such operations. He cited how some officers have landed in trouble and were accused of drug trafficking in some cases.
He also urged the public to extend its cooperation to the police and join the war against drugs. The police chief said that efforts are made to destroy and demolish the supply chain of drugs into the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state police also launched a website called www.madeinnagaland.com to register complaints from civilians. The abbreviation in “madeinnagaland” stands for “Movement Against Drugs and Extortion in Nagaland”.
Information can be given online without visiting the police station. Police assured that anonymous complaints can be registered. Information shared is secure and particulars of the Informant/Complainant will be kept secret and confidential as per the police.
Also Read | Nagaland: How football keeps alive memories of 2 youths killed by police
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Drugs worth approx Rs 25 cr seized in three months
- Nagaland: 19 students leave for national tour; to meet President Murmu
- Mizoram’s Reiek village awarded India’s best tourism village
- Online Casino Industry: A New Era of Entertainment in India
- Mizoram: African Swine Fever kills 600 pigs in just one village
- Meghalaya: Man employed as house guard dies by suicide