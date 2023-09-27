Nagaland: Drugs worth approx Rs 25 cr seized in three months

Kohima: Illegal drugs with an estimated value of around Rs 25 crore were confiscated during the months of June, July, and August, informed Nagaland Police on Wednesday.

A total of 133 FIRs were registered and 157 persons were arrested in this connection with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As per a data provided, seizures included ganja (139.503 kg), opium (28.853 kg), heroin (5.164kg), brown sugar (1.145kg), yaba (5750 tabs), synthetic drug (20,116 nos), and cough syrup (2446 tabs).

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Kohima, Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma informed that the state police has made “decent progress” with regard to its war on drugs.

He informed that a mechanism within the state police has also been strengthened to fight the war. The police chief said that a notice has been served to police personnel indulging in substance abuse to state their reason and undergo rehabilitation.

The idea, he said, is not to do away with substance abusers but to ensure that they receive treatment and recover from their addiction.

Sharma informed that a departmental inquiry is also conducted on all cases, particularly on cases related to NDPS. In this regard, he informed that 43 personnel have been suspended, one person was given compulsory retirement, and seven personnel were dismissed for their involvement in drug trafficking or abuse.

He also said that officers who have sources and intent to conduct search on suspects have been advised to inform their senior officers so that these officers can be protected while under such operations. He cited how some officers have landed in trouble and were accused of drug trafficking in some cases.

He also urged the public to extend its cooperation to the police and join the war against drugs. The police chief said that efforts are made to destroy and demolish the supply chain of drugs into the state.

The state police also launched a website called www.madeinnagaland.com to register complaints from civilians. The abbreviation in “madeinnagaland” stands for “Movement Against Drugs and Extortion in Nagaland”.

Information can be given online without visiting the police station. Police assured that anonymous complaints can be registered. Information shared is secure and particulars of the Informant/Complainant will be kept secret and confidential as per the police.

