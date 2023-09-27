Nagaland: 19 students leave for national tour; to meet President Murmu

Kohima: 19 students from Nagaland are embarking on an exhilarating journey beyond the state for the first time, as part of the 14-day National Integration Tour (NIT) organized by the Indian Army.
The team includes seven girls and 12 boys and two other teachers from remote areas of Nagaland.
The tour was flagged off from Rangapahar Military Station by Lt Gen HS Sahi, AVSM, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, Spear Corps on Wednesday.
According to the Defence PRO of Kohima, the tour is aimed aims to provide the students a kaleidoscopic view of the country and to enable the young minds to be inspired by the rich and cultural diversity.
The students aged between 15-22 years hails from Kigwema, Kezo and Chakabama villages under Kohima district.
The Defence official informed that the students will also get an opportunity to interact with the President of India at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.
As part of tour, the students will also be visiting prestigious Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, witnessing the training of soldiers at Kumaon and Naga Regimental Centre, Ranikhet and several other places of interest.
The students will then travel to Delhi from Dehradun in the much acclaimed Vande Bharat Express.
“Students were very enthusiastic about the trip as this was their first journey away from Nagaland – A journey that would be a milestone for their bright future,” the PRO shared.
While interacting with the students, Lt Gen HS Sahi emphasised that Nagaland has a huge untapped potential and that the students are future of Nagaland and India.
