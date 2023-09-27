Nagaland: 111 recruits receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Kohima: During the nationwide Rozgar Mela, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, as well as Labour & Employment, Rameshwar Teli, distributed appointment letters to 111 freshly recruited individuals at the event in Dimapur, Nagaland.

Additionally, 86 appointment letters were sent electronically via email.

The union minister, while addressing the gathering, said that the government is committed to speed up employment generation, promote self-employment and empower the country’s youth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from providing opportunities for the youth in the organised sector, he said that the Centre is also committed to improve the lives of those engaged in the unorganised sector through different Social Security initiatives.

Teli said that a total of 29 crore workers in the unorganised sector have already been registered on the e-Shram portal, a national database of those engaged in the unorganised sector.

The Minister said creating new employment opportunities has been the economic priority of the government. To make the country self-reliant and to create new employment opportunities for women and the poor, the government has launched many schemes like Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Renewal and Urban Transformation Mission, Self-reliant India and so on.

He said steps are taken by the Ministry of Labor and Employment for the social security of the workers. The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour & Employment 2.0 has been launched to completely modernize the services of ESIC and expand it across the country.

He also informed that the newly inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where over 680 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

Director NIT Nagaland Dr S Venugopal, Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur Sachin Jaiswal, Lunkhamong Singsit, Chief Manager, SBI Mandeep Guray, AGM (Admin), FCI also attended the programme.

A total of 51000 candidates have been appointed across the nation on the occasion of 9th Rozgar Mela on Tuesday. The Rozgar Mela was held at 46 locations across the country. Recruitments continue to take place at the national, state and UTs to support the initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various ministries and departments.

