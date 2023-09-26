Nagaland: Angami students flag teacher shortage in govt schools

Kohima: The Angami Students’ Union (ASU) on Monday flagged concern over the shortage of teachers in government schools in the Angami Naga villages under the districts of Kohima, Chumoukedima and Dimapur.

Addressing a press conference at its headquarters in Kohima, ASU secretary education Asato Paphino informed that as per its latest survey which covered 70% of the villages within its jurisdiction, the shortage of teachers was one common problem faced by the schools.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

She informed that an education drive was conducted by the ASU to conduct research and collect data about the conditions of the schools and its functioning. She informed that besides teacher shortage, there were other issues detected by the student body.

Some major issues include shortage of school uniforms, lack of proper school infrastructure and insufficient classrooms.

ASU General secretary Vimeyiekho Vitso informed that there are 83 Angami Naga villages and over 150 government schools from these villages. He urged the government to conduct a rationalisation of the schools, assuring that ASU will cooperate with the department in this regard.

Further, he urged the department to introduce Tenyidie language as a linguistic subject, especially in the schools within its jurisdiction. He also urged the department to assign language teachers in the schools that continue to function without a language teacher despite having Tenyidie as a subject.

ASU president Khriesamhalie informed that the apex student body of the Angami Naga tribe will have zero tolerance towards proxy teachers, transfer of posts and teachers’ attachment to the offices of legislators.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ASU also urged the government to strictly implement its order Ref No.AR-3/Gen-174/2007 which states that the appointment of grade-IV posts in the district offices shall be filled by the respective indigenous inhabitants of the district only.

Also Read | Dimapur railway station to be revamped at a cost of Rs 265.6 cr

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









