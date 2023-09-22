Nagaland: NSCN cadre arrested with arms, drugs

Kohima: Following a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Nagaland Police, a cadre of the NSCN-IM was held in Dimapur.

According to the PRO Defence Kohima, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence.

The Assam Rifles and Suburban Police Station conducted a search in the general area Half Nagargan where the NSCN-IM was apprehended.

The forces recovered one 7.65 mm pistol and drugs. The cadre along with seized items were handed over to the police.

