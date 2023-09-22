Missing youth from Nagaland rescued in Manipur

Kohima: A Naga youth identified as Peyao Konyak from Nagaland’s Mon district was found by the Manipur Police on Thursday after he had gone missing.

The Konyak Union (KU) alleged that Peyao was abducted by unidentified miscreants in Yairipok, Thoubal district, where he was employed at one of the Victoria Vencer Mills in the area.

The apex tribal body of the Konyak Nagas had appealed to the state government to intervene and connect with its counterpart in Manipur to take swift and decisive action to rescue the missing lad.

“We believe that the immediate involvement of both state governments is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of our fellow Konyak community member,” KU said on Thursday morning.

Later during the day, deputy chief minister Y Patton took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform that the missing lad was found by the Manipur police. Contrary to what the KU claimed, the minister said that the Naga youth went missing under the influence of drugs and that he was admitted to a rehabilitation centre in the neighboring state.

“Had a telephonic conversation with the CM of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh Ji. It has been learnt that Shri Peyao Konyak, who was previously reported missing, has been located. It has been learnt that he had gone missing under the influence of drugs. He has been admitted to a rehabilitation center for the necessary care and support. My gratitude to Shri Biren Singh Ji and @manipur_police for the swift and effective action in ensuring his safety,” Patton wrote.

Earlier, the KU had urged the miscreants to release Peyao safely adding that the Konyak community should not be dragged into any conflicts or disputes unrelated to them.

“We emphasize that our community is dedicated to peaceful pursuits and has no interest in participating in any external issues. Our community has a longstanding commitment to peace and harmony, and we have appealed for peace and reconciliation between the Meiteis and the Kuki groups in Manipur. We have consistently advocated for peaceful coexistence and refrained from taking sides in any ongoing crisis in Manipur,” the KU said.

They also called on the abductors to recognize their commitment to peace and compassion and to return Peyao to his family and community without any harm.

“We stand united as a community, resolute in our pursuit of peace, and we trust that justice will prevail in this distressing situation,” the KU had said.

