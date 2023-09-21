Kohima: Six National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Nagaland, including four female and two male cadets are participating in the All India Thal Sainik Camp at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.
Director General of National Cadet Corps, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh formally inaugurated the camp, informed PRO Defence Kohima and Imphal. The official informed that no cadets from Manipur could participate in the camp due to ongoing situation.
The 12-day camp began on Tuesday. Around 1,547 Cadets (867 male and 680 female), from 17 NCC Directorates covering all the States and Union Territories are participating in the camp.
During the camp, cadets are made to compete in a number of disciplines like Shooting, Obstacle Training, Map Reading and other Professional Training competitions.
The cadets from NCC Group HQ, Kohima included Cpl Mhasiliendo Huozha, SUO Lizar Achumi, Cdt T Neikethonuo Mepfhuo and Sgt Echenlemla Aier of 1 Nagaland Girls NCC Batallion and LCPL Hupeto Kachumi and CPL Wawulo Tsuhah of 24 Nagalang (Independent) Company NCC.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Speaking on the occasion, the DG NCC welcomed the cadets to the camp and said that it would give them an exposure of life full of adventure, discipline and honour.
He hoped that the cadets would inculcate a sense of leadership and camaraderie. He added that the aim of the camp is to give an exposure to the salient aspects of Army Wing Training, generate competitive spirit and fostering sense of discipline, leadership and national Integration amongst the participating cadets.
Also Read | Naga rapper Moko Koza celebrates resilience in new music video
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim: Limboo Tamang Committee threatens statewide protest over seat reservation delay
- Tripura 4th in country to launch E-cabinet: Minister
- Meghalaya: Sohra International Half Marathon to be held on Sept 30
- Arunachal: NEHRO alleges fatal use of force by Assam Forest Battalion
- TIPRA’s Pradyot sees delimitation as threat to tribal community
- Nagaland NCC cadets participate in all-India camp in Delhi