Kohima: Six National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Nagaland, including four female and two male cadets are participating in the All India Thal Sainik Camp at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

Director General of National Cadet Corps, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh formally inaugurated the camp, informed PRO Defence Kohima and Imphal. The official informed that no cadets from Manipur could participate in the camp due to ongoing situation.

The 12-day camp began on Tuesday. Around 1,547 Cadets (867 male and 680 female), from 17 NCC Directorates covering all the States and Union Territories are participating in the camp.

During the camp, cadets are made to compete in a number of disciplines like Shooting, Obstacle Training, Map Reading and other Professional Training competitions.

The cadets from NCC Group HQ, Kohima included Cpl Mhasiliendo Huozha, SUO Lizar Achumi, Cdt T Neikethonuo Mepfhuo and Sgt Echenlemla Aier of 1 Nagaland Girls NCC Batallion and LCPL Hupeto Kachumi and CPL Wawulo Tsuhah of 24 Nagalang (Independent) Company NCC.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG NCC welcomed the cadets to the camp and said that it would give them an exposure of life full of adventure, discipline and honour.

He hoped that the cadets would inculcate a sense of leadership and camaraderie. He added that the aim of the camp is to give an exposure to the salient aspects of Army Wing Training, generate competitive spirit and fostering sense of discipline, leadership and national Integration amongst the participating cadets.

