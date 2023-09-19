Kohima: Renowned Naga rapper Moko Koza’s new music video “Boy from the Hills” is a more than a song; it is a powerful story that echoes experiences of the Naga people’s ancestors, the strength of the people, and the indomitable spirit of Nagaland.

The song tells of a past that was shaped by the Battle of Kohima, a pivotal moment in history. It brings to life the stories of World War II, the Japanese invasion, and the resilience of Naga women who sang lullabies even as war raged around them.

The ‘Naga manu’ hitmaker’s new music video was premiered at the Regional Centre for Excellence in Music & Performing Arts (RCEMPA), Jotsoma, Nagaland, on Monday, hours ahead of the release on YouTube.

The music video is a heartfelt narrative that explores the impact of the World War II in Nagaland and the unwavering determination of the Naga community in safeguarding their cultural heritage.

With its compelling storytelling and captivating visuals, the music video serves as a heartfelt homage to the resilience of Nagaland’s elders during a crucial historical era.

The music video was directed by CEO of Infinity C, Asalie Peseyie, and filmed by San Production. Abu Metha, Adviser to the Chief Minister and Chairman of IDAN graced the premiere as the special guest.

Metha expressed his admiration for Moko Koza’s music and his dedication to his career. The special guest also acknowledged Infinity Inc for their consistent dedication in fostering local talent within the Nagaland music industry.

Impressed by the quality and storytelling in the video, Metha encouraged all Nagas to watch the music video and find inspiration.

The premiere of “Boy from the Hills” left attendees with a profound sense of pride in Naga culture and a renewed appreciation for the power of storytelling through art.

Moko Koza is an Indian rapper and songwriter from Nagaland. He is signed to, and managed by the music label Infinity Inc. Moko Koza’s impact extends beyond music, he maintains a strong connection with his roots and actively addresses social issues within his state, earning the admiration of his fans. Moko Koza’s talent has gained recognition on a wider scale with accolades like the Best Hip-Hop/Rap award at the 2023 Radio City Freedom Awards and more recently, the prestigious TaFMA Excellence Award 2023 in the field of music presented by the Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan.

