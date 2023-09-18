Senapati: A total of 500 volunteers joined the effort to clean up solid waste management in the Senapati district headquarters as part of the World Cleanup Day celebration on Saturday.

This cleanliness drive was jointly organised by the Let’s Do It India Foundation with its young environmental ambassador partners, 7 Sisters Foundation, Tribal Knowledge Foundation, Tsiibe Foundation, and RISE Senapati. The event received support from 33 Assam Rifles, the Department of Law and Order, Senapati, and Senapati Karong Area Town Committee.

Organizers reported that more than 500 volunteers from various civil bodies, educational institutions, uniformed personnel, and NGOs in and around the District Headquarters came together to shoulder the responsibility of cleaning up solid waste in Senapati town.

During the event, Dr. Akha Paode, President of the Tribal Knowledge Foundation, praised the volunteers for their cooperation and dedication.

According to Dr. Paode, World Cleanup Day is the flagship program of Let’s Do It India, a global movement that unites millions of volunteers, governments, and organizations across 191 countries to address the global waste problem and build a sustainable world.

World Cleanup Day includes litter cleanup and waste mapping activities spanning every time zone. Environmental cleanup events are being held worldwide, coordinated with volunteers at the ground level, he added.

Dr. Paode said, “The participation showcased our drive and commitment towards a green environment. Through combined efforts, we will herald a brighter and more sustainable future.”

Meanwhile, Ng Ngaorai, the founding director of Tsiibe Foundation, announced the ‘Summer Essay Challenge’ on the topic, “Don’t be Bitter. Stop the Litter” at the event.

Ngaorai explained that the Summer Essay Challenge is a people’s campaign initiated by the young environmental ambassador partners of Let’s Do It India Foundation, aimed at identifying the aspirations of citizens for a ‘Clean Senapati’.

The theme is aligned with Let’s Do It India Foundation’s vision to encourage citizens to become partners so that their voices are heard, and opportunities are given to develop as responsible citizens who take ownership of their community for engineering holistic cleanliness through the lens of the Global Goals for Sustainable Development, said Ngaorai.

During the event, both the organisers and participants pledged to continue the people’s movement with greater enthusiasm and proactive collaboration with youth organisations across the borders of the district.

