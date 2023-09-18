Nagaland: Sustainability conclave to be held in Kohima for NE youth leaders

Guwahati: Northeast India Youth Leaders Conclave is scheduled for November 7 and 8 in Kohima, Nagaland. This two-day event, organised by National Foundation for India, will bring together 100 youth leaders aged 22 to 27 from all eight states of Northeast India to address the region’s unique challenges and opportunities.
The conclave’s goal is to bridge the gap between the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inclusive socio-economic development in the northeastern region.
NFI, founded in 1992 by leaders like Ratan Tata, C. Subramanium, Dr. M. S. Swaminathan, Dr. Kamla Chudhury, S. P. Godrej, Dr. Verghese Kurien, aims to empower marginalised communities, raise awareness about social issues, and promote social justice. In 30 years, NFI has aided 200 grassroots organisations in 14 states and supported over 400 change-makers through development journalism fellowships and community leadership awards.
The Northeast region, consisting of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, covers 7.98% of India’s total geographical area, Its location, sharing boundaries with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, presents both opportunities and challenges, including border security concerns and cross-border issues. Despite these challenges, the organisers of the event are of the view that the northeast region has immense potential to drive economic growth due to its biodiversity, eco-tourism potential, traditional crafts, and a rich cultural heritage.
The conclave aims to empower young leaders to unlock this potential by fostering collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, the organisers stated. Networking, knowledge-sharing, discussion sessions with experts, and skill-building workshops are some of the programmes lined up for the event.
According to an official statement, eligible youth leaders who plan on participating must show a genuine interest in SDGs, leadership potential, residency in the region, and availability for the entire event.
Applications for the conclave are open until October 5, 2023.
