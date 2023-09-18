Dimapur: A recent blackout impacted several districts in Nagaland, including Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, and Peren. The Transmission Division of the Power Department in Dimapur issued a statement attributing the blackout to a grid disturbance, resulting in the disruption of power supply in the affected districts.

The disturbance occurred at the 132/66/33kV Nagarjan substation around 6:30 p.m. on September 15. As a result of this disturbance, both 132kV D/C main incomer lines were disconnected from the interstate substation. Despite the dedicated efforts of the department’s officers and staff, the disturbance persisted, eventually leading to a complete blackout at the Nagarjan substation at 7:05 p.m., impacting the power supply to the four affected districts.

Further investigations and diagnostic testing pinpointed a malfunction in a transformer relay, which was subsequently isolated from the circuit. Normalisation of the Nagarjan sub-station and the restoration of power supply commenced on September 15 at 11:08 p.m. and were successfully completed by 12:40 a.m. on September 16.

To address any remaining issues and ensure the continued reliability of the electrical system, follow-up testing, and rectification work were carried out on September 16. This included a two-hour shutdown of the 132/33kV 100MVA transformer from 11 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.

