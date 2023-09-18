Dimapur: A recent blackout impacted several districts in Nagaland, including Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, and Peren. The Transmission Division of the Power Department in Dimapur issued a statement attributing the blackout to a grid disturbance, resulting in the disruption of power supply in the affected districts.
The disturbance occurred at the 132/66/33kV Nagarjan substation around 6:30 p.m. on September 15. As a result of this disturbance, both 132kV D/C main incomer lines were disconnected from the interstate substation. Despite the dedicated efforts of the department’s officers and staff, the disturbance persisted, eventually leading to a complete blackout at the Nagarjan substation at 7:05 p.m., impacting the power supply to the four affected districts.
Further investigations and diagnostic testing pinpointed a malfunction in a transformer relay, which was subsequently isolated from the circuit. Normalisation of the Nagarjan sub-station and the restoration of power supply commenced on September 15 at 11:08 p.m. and were successfully completed by 12:40 a.m. on September 16.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
To address any remaining issues and ensure the continued reliability of the electrical system, follow-up testing, and rectification work were carried out on September 16. This included a two-hour shutdown of the 132/33kV 100MVA transformer from 11 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.
Also Read | Nagaland: Sustainability conclave to be held in Kohima for NE youth leaders
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Devastatingly low Antarctic sea ice may be the ‘new abnormal’, study warns
- What is Smart Money in Sports Betting?
- Meghalaya: Pregnant woman loses child due to traffic jam
- Over 500 participate in World Cleanup Day in Senapati
- Nagaland regions plunge into darkness amid grid disruption
- Assam CM summoned to Court over controversial remarks about Rahul Gandhi