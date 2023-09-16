Nagaland govt ramps up Aadhaar enrollment

Kohima: Nagaland government is ramping up Aadhaar enrollment in the state especially for the younger population emphasising on children in between the age of 0-5 years.
So far, the state government has enrolled 68% of its population, however, that percentage is mostly among the older population.
In order to equalise the difference and maintain a coverage among the population within a stipulated period of time rigorous efforts have been made by conducting special Aadhaar enrollment camps especially in far flung areas.
Majority of adult population has already been enrolled in Aadhaar and now the State government has redirected its focus towards enrolling infants and school students.
In Nagaland, the nodal department for enrollment of Aadhaar is commissioner Nagaland and therefore the office has been organising special Aadhaar enrolment camps.
The latest of such camps was held at Kohima Orphanage & Destitute Home (KODH) as part of its initiative to provide the facility to these students.
The government, it was informed, is ensuring that every infant/school student is enrolled.
Aadhaar would help children in orphanages to get admissions in schools, open bank accounts, avail scholarships besides other social welfare schemes.
