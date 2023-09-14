Kohima: State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) Diethono Nakhro on Wednesday stressed on the importance of improving media literacy on disability issues to promote disability rights.

During a media workshop held in Kohima, Nakhro said that the media is a powerful tool that can be used to raise awareness, counter stigma and misinformation, and change social misconceptions about people with disabilities.

Nakhro pointed out that the media often portrays people with disabilities in a negative light, as objects of pity or charity. She said that this can lead to discrimination and exclusion. She urged the media to portray people with disabilities in a more positive light, as individuals who are capable and contributing members of society.

Nakhro also discussed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act 2016, which is the overarching legal framework on disability rights in India. She said that the Act promotes and protects the rights and dignity of people with disabilities in all aspects of life, including education, employment, social security, and healthcare.

The workshop was attended by journalists, media professionals, and representatives of organizations working with people with disabilities. It provided a platform for media professionals to learn more about disability issues and how the media can play a role in promoting the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities.

