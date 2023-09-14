Nagaland: Forest minister apologises for controversial remark on human-elephant conflict

Kohima: CL John, Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, tendered an apology on Thursday during the ongoing state Assembly session after his remark on the human-elephant conflict sparked public outrage.
In response to the cases of human-elephant conflict in the Bhandari area, which is part of NPF legislator Achumbemo Kikon’s constituency, John pointed out that humans seemed to have the upper hand, emphasising that there were “only” eight reported human deaths compared to the unfortunate loss of 12 elephants in these conflicts.
A public outcry ensued, especially on social media platforms, where many criticised the minister’s remark as cruel and unbecoming of his position. They viewed it as an insult to the family members of the eight victims.
People from various tribal backgrounds expressed their resentment towards the minister for his insensitive comment.
Although occasional lighthearted comments often go unheeded on the Assembly floor, this recent remark has faced severe repercussions from all Nagas, particularly the Lotha community, after video clips of his statement during the discussion began circulating online.
On Thursday, before moving the resolution of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, the NDPP legislator offered a verbal apology.
John apologised to the victims and their families for hurting their sentiments. He clarified that he did not have any ill intentions when making the remark and expressed sincere regret and apologies.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
First-time MLA Achumbemo Kikon reiterated in the state legislative assembly that residents in Wokha district, particularly along the Nagaland-Assam border, faced hardships due to the human-elephant conflict. The legislator sought ways to mitigate such conflicts and had previously raised the issue during the March Assembly session as well.
Also Read | Manipur: In a rare feat, Naga woman, 22, joins Indian Army as an officer
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Why the UN is not climate neutral: Study
- Tripura ranks 4th in export preparedness: MoS Anupriya Patel
- Nagaland: Forest minister apologises for controversial remark on human-elephant conflict
- CMs of Meghalaya, Assam discuss border dispute, plan to meet in Oct
- Mizoram: ZPM to prioritise farmers if elected, says working president Sapdanga
- Is standing at your desk actually better than sitting? Here’s what a study reveals