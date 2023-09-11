Kohima: Three bills were introduced and an Act was repealed on the first day of the four-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Assembly on Monday.
The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition), Act, 1993 was repealed, with the enactment of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013.
The House also adopted a resolution on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Amendment Act, 2019, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Rules, 2020.
Both the repeal motion and the resolution were moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
Three bills were also introduced in the House during the day.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare, P Paiwang Konyak, introduced the Nagaland Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Nagaland Passengers & Goods Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Minister for Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, introduced the North East Christian University (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023.
Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer informed the House that consideration and passage of the three bills will be taken up on Tuesday.
Earlier, assembly secretary-in-charge Khruohituonuo Rio reported the governor’s assent to the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 (Repeal Bill, 2023), Nagaland Fire and Emergency Services Bill, 2021, Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2022, Nagaland Appropriation Bill (No.1), 2023 and Nagaland Appropriation Bill (No.2), 2023.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
These were passed in the March session of the House.
The CM and the speaker made obituary references to former minister and sitting MLA Noke Wangnao, who died on August 28. He was the longest-serving legislator of the state.
The members observed a minute-long silence in honour of the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.
Also Read | G20: Nagas urge delegates to help resolve Indo-Naga peace talks
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 3 bills introduced on first day of Nagaland Assembly monsoon session
- Assam CM unveils Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside new assembly complex
- Tripura: Several injured in clashes between BJP, TIPRA workers
- Assam: Dramatist Abinash Sarma honoured at Guwahati Theatre Festival
- Employment Notification – Government of Tripura – Health & Family Welfare Department
- BJP a friend of minorities, says party’s first Muslim MLA from Tripura