The refurbished Nagaland Emporium was inaugurated in Delhi on September 6 by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar. Advisor to the chief minister and chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland, Abu Metha and advisor to Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu accompanied the Union Minister during the event.

According to a report by DIPR, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed confidence in Nagaland’s economic potential during an event. He highlighted the state’s rich tradition of micro-entrepreneurship in arts and handicrafts. Chandrasekhar emphasised the Nagaland Emporium’s role as a global showcase for the state’s talent and capabilities. He stated that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is dedicated to helping micro-entrepreneurs in every Nagaland district access larger markets.

Abu Metha, in his address, stressed the significance of the Nagaland Emporium as an ambassador for Nagaland and its people. He described the newly renovated space as a reflection of the Naga way of life and an opportunity to pique visitors’ interest in learning more about Nagaland’s vibrant culture. Metha also noted that this initiative aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision of elevating Nagaland to a state of excellence, with a particular focus on supporting grassroots creators, manufacturers, and artisans.

