AR ensures Shaurya Chakra awarded centenarian veteran's well-being

The Assam Rifles has made a special visit to centenarian veteran Havildar Mering Ao, a recipient of the prestigious Shaurya Chakra from 3 Assam Rifles, to ensure his well-being in Sungratsu village, Nagaland. At the remarkable age of 104, Hav Mering Ao holds the distinguished title of being the oldest Gallantry award recipient of Assam Rifles.
Mering Ao’s courageous acts in 1960 earned him the Shaurya Chakra, presented by former President Rajendra Prasad.
On the 4th of September, Brigadier Vikram Singh, Commander of 7 Sector, in collaboration with Comdt 12 AR, paid a visit to Hav Mering AO, extending their concern and best wishes to him and his family.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During their visit, Brig Vikram Singh took the opportunity to present Hav Mering AO with a hearing aid.
Through an official statement, the Army expressed immense pride and honour for the veteran on behalf of every officer and soldier within the organisation.
Also Read | Why NSCN leader Th Muivah told his parents to ‘forget him’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Are langurs and rhesus macaques really sworn enemies of each other?
- Arunachal assembly passes amended GST Bill
- A united front in fight against the ‘silent pandemic’
- AR ensures Shaurya Chakra awarded centenarian veteran’s well-being
- Could Mizoram see 7 women candidates in upcoming elections?
- NFR cancels, diverts trains as infrastructure development continues