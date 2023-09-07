AR ensures Shaurya Chakra awarded centenarian veteran's well-being

The Assam Rifles has made a special visit to centenarian veteran Havildar Mering Ao, a recipient of the prestigious Shaurya Chakra from 3 Assam Rifles, to ensure his well-being in Sungratsu village, Nagaland. At the remarkable age of 104, Hav Mering Ao holds the distinguished title of being the oldest Gallantry award recipient of Assam Rifles.

Mering Ao’s courageous acts in 1960 earned him the Shaurya Chakra, presented by former President Rajendra Prasad.

On the 4th of September, Brigadier Vikram Singh, Commander of 7 Sector, in collaboration with Comdt 12 AR, paid a visit to Hav Mering AO, extending their concern and best wishes to him and his family.

During their visit, Brig Vikram Singh took the opportunity to present Hav Mering AO with a hearing aid.

Through an official statement, the Army expressed immense pride and honour for the veteran on behalf of every officer and soldier within the organisation.

