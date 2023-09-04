Congress sets up political affairs committee in Nagaland

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday set up a political affairs committee and made an organizational rejig in its Nagaland unit with several fresh appointments.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge set up a 13-member Political Affairs Committee in the Nagaland unit with the likes of the party’s state unit chief S Supongmeren Jamir, K L Chishi, S I Jamir, K Therie and Hoketo Zhimomi part of it.
Khriedi Theunuo, VB Lasuh, W Akum Yimchunger, N Yona Konyak, Capt G K Zhimomi, Athang Chongloi, Nillo Rengma and Lanutemjen Lamtur have also been included in the panel.
In other appointments, Kharge appointed Khriedi Theunuo as the working president along with four vice-presidents.
N Yona Konyak has been appointed treasurer in the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee. Five general secretaries and two spokespersons were also appointed to it.
A 21-member executive committee was also set up with four additional ex-officio members president of the state Youth Congress; president of state NSUI; president of state Mahila Congress and chief organiser of Pradesh Seva Dal.
The party also appointed Javed Sarvar as the minority department head in the state unit. Also, various district chiefs were appointed by the party in Nagaland.
