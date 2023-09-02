Nagaland's first medical college welcomes first batch of 100 students

Kohima: The Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), the state’s first medical college, became functional on Friday with the induction of the first batch of 100 students.
Speaking at the induction ceremony at its campus in Kohima’s Phriebagie, Chief Secretary J Alam said that this not only marks the beginning of an academic session but more importantly it is the realisation of a long-cherished dream of the state to have a medical college.
“It is a memorable moment for the whole state as we finally have a medical college of our own. This is the start of a transformative journey, and will shape the future of healthcare in the state,” he said.
The medical college is the result of the collective aspiration of everyone, he added.
Alam asked the 45-member faculty of the institute to contribute to building an institution of excellence.
He also asked the students to work diligently, stressing their future role in impacting countless lives and reducing healthcare disparities.
Alam said the government will provide all kinds of support in developing the institute to be among the best in the country.
NIMSR dean-cum-director Dr Soumya Chakraborty said the first batch has 100 MBBS students — 85 from Nagaland and 15 from other parts of the country.
Welcoming the students, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Ritu Thurr said that success is not something that one sees by accidents but it takes lots of preparation, self-discipline and sacrifice.
“There is no substitute for hard work. The harder you work, the luckier you get,” she said.
