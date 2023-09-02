Nagaland govt reaches consensus on UCC, Forest Act, ULB reservation

Kohima: At a press conference in Kohima’s Civil Secretariat on Friday, Minister KG Kenye, Advisor Er. Kropol Vitsu, and Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha addressed the media following a consultative meeting at the Chief Minister’s Residential Complex.

Kenye discussed three key topics: Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the Forest Conservation Act’s amendment.

During the consultative meeting, a consensus was reached, with plans for legislative formalities in the upcoming assembly session, Kenye said.

Kenye highlighted the substantial contribution of the Advocate General of Nagaland, who provided valuable insights from legal and constitutional perspectives, resolving doubts that had been lingering within both the state government and tribal HOHOs.

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Kenye referenced Article 371(A), emphasising its guarantee that no act of parliament would infringe upon the state’s social and religious practices.

On behalf of the people, he made it clear that the UCC would not be acceptable in Nagaland, and a resolution to this effect would be passed in the upcoming state assembly session.

Concerning the Forest Conservation Act’s latest amendment in 2023, Kenye expressed that this approach would not be acceptable to the people of Nagaland. He invoked Article 371(A) again, stressing that the constitution of India ensured ownership of land and resources for the people of Nagaland. As a result, the act would not be accepted, and a resolution would be passed during the upcoming state assembly session.

On the matter of ULBs elections, Kenye assured that the government would introduce an act suitable for the state. He announced that, after extensive deliberation, a 33% reservation had been accepted, and the final draft would be presented for enactment in the state assembly.

Advisor Kropol Vitsu stated that after years of confusion surrounding the ULBs issue, a crucial agreement has been reached. The consensus achieved is to reserve 33% in the Urban Local Bodies for women, effectively addressing long-standing uncertainties on this matter.

