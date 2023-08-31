Nagaland first state in NE to start Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration

Kohima: Nagaland became the first state in the North Eastern Region (NER) to introduce Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR). The ALBR initiative is geared towards streamlining the birth registration process by integrating it with Aadhaar enrolment for children aged 0-5 years.
The ceremonial inauguration was led by T. Mhabemo Yanthan, IAS, Commissioner of Nagaland, in the esteemed presence of Neidilhou Angami, Director of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Government of Nagaland.
Commissioner Yanthan emphasised the pivotal role of ALBR in registering newborns and encompassing children aged 0-5 years. He called upon the state’s government officials to collaborate harmoniously to ensure the seamless implementation of ALBR across all Nagaland districts. This initiative aims to extend the reach of social welfare schemes designed for the welfare of children, leaving no child devoid of their entitled benefits.
To enhance accessibility and coverage across districts, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Nagaland—also the Registrar for Birth and Death for the state—has joined the Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) ecosystem as a Registrar cum Enrolment Agency. This partnership facilitates the enrollment of children using the ALBR procedure.
Director of UIDAI, Col. Abhishek Koushik, congratulated the Nagaland Government for pioneering ALBR in the North Eastern Region. He commended the consistent efforts of the Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland, in extending Aadhaar-linked services to the state’s residents. UIDAI has been actively supporting states through workshops, doorstep enrolments, and outreach to remote regions, fostering the advantages of the Aadhaar ecosystem. Working closely with the Office of the Commissioner Nagaland, UIDAI’s Regional Office in Guwahati assists the state as the nodal department for Aadhaar-related endeavours.
