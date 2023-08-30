Nagaland CM Rio hands over 587 appointment letters

Kohima: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 587 candidates for clearing the first-ever Nagaland Service Selection Board (NSSB) examination for various posts in 45 state government departments.
The official ceremony was held at the Capital Cultural Hall here in the presence of Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, host of cabinet ministers, advisors, members of Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and others.
Set up in 2022, NSSB conducted the first exam for recruitment of Grade-IV staff in November, the results of which were declared in July. Altogether 50,583 candidates had appeared in the examination out of which 587 were selected.
Around 49 per cent of the new recruits are in the age group of 21-25 years, officials said.
Addressing the successful candidates, Rio said the dream of the government to have a state-based meritocracy appointment mechanism through competitive exam without backdoor or political appointment has finally been achieved.
He vowed to bring more transparency and justice to the working system of the government.
The CM expressed hope that the pool of new and young IT savvy government employees would be an asset to the government and would ensure that the benefits of e-governance will slowly trickle to the grassroots level.
Rio also urged the successful candidates to be fearless in work and serve the people of the state with dedication and devotion.
The CM acknowledged the hardwork and dedication of the NSSB staff who despite numerous challenges and drawbacks were able to successfully conduct the first-ever NSSB examinations.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along said it was a red-letter day for the people of Nagaland and congratulated the NSSB officials for their dedication and hardwork in successfully conducting the first such examination.
Also Read | Nagaland launches Tele-MANAS to fight mental health challenges
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland CM Rio hands over 587 appointment letters
- BJP condemns China’s inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in 2023 map
- Netflix sets December 7 premiere for ‘The Archies’
- Indian Army, ITBP celebrate Rakshabandhan at Nathula border
- Bangladesh to produce lithium batteries, electric vehicles
- ISRO completes launch rehearsal of Aditya-L1 solar mission