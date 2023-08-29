Dimapur: Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday handed over appointment letters to 134 new recruits as part of the Rozgar Mela in Nagaland.
Singh, the MoS for External Affairs and Education, handed over the letters during an official function held at Assam Rifles Training Centre and School in Shokhuvi.
Of the total selected in various central armed police forces (CAPFs), 84 recruits will join Assam Rifles, 24 will join CRPF, 21 will join BSF, five will join SSB and two persons will join ITBP.
Speaking at the function, Singh said that Rozgar Mela is a unique concept visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to institutionalise the government’s recruitment processes with a focus on transparency.
“It is one of the hallmarks of the youth-centric administrative and governance reforms,” he said.
The government has also undertaken deep-rooted reforms to increase the efficiency of its employees through initiatives such as the ‘Mission Karmayogi’ and ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, he said.
