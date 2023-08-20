Kohima: Amid continued tensions in Manipur, new details emerged on Sunday regarding the alleged involvement of Naga Army Private H. Khosiivei Lovingson Roah in supplying arms to insurgents.

According to a press release from the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN), Roah was questioned by the Naga Army about the viral video after being released by the Indian security forces. GPRN is a parallel government that the NSCN (I-M) runs across the Naga-inhabited areas of the northeast

During the investigation, it was revealed that Roah’s release came with a significant reward, apparently for complying with the assigned task, which was believed to undermine the unity of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) during the ongoing communal tensions in Manipur.

“What happened as per his confessional statement was that he was caught

somewhere at Lamlong, Imphal East, Manipur, on August 15, 2023, by the

security forces and taken to their camp somewhere beyond Chingmeirong, Imphal,” the GPRN stated. Roah was then taken to an Army Camp between Koirengkei and Mantripukhri, it stated.

“There he was subjected to 3rd degree torture and under duress he was made to

speak out exactly as tutored, before the camera. He was threatened with dire

consequences if he refused to cooperate,” the GPRN elaborated.

The official statement from GPRN expressed concerns about the tarnishing of NSCN’s reputation globally by orchestrating a dramatic situation amid the ongoing Meitei-Kuki-Zo ethnic tensions. This is the awful truth of the Indian Security Forces targetting the NSCN to drag NSCN into the “communal pool of violence”, it added.

Also Read | Manipur violence: NSCN-IM refutes selling of firearms to insurgents

