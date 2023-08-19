Parts of Nagaland to witness heavy rains this week

Kohima: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has alerted that parts of Nagaland are expected to experience heavy rains from August 19 to 24.
As per an update, thundershowers, accompanied by heavy rains and cloudy conditions, are expected in Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Mon, Kiphire, Tuensang, and Shamator.
“During this period, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state are expected to range between 14°C and 34°C,” it informed.
The region is likely to experience cloudy weather with moderate to very heavy rainfall activity. A significant increase in weather activity, featuring frequent rainy spells, is anticipated from August 20.
The NSDMA, under the Home Department, has advised the public to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during the period.
The NSDMA also requested all District Disaster Management Authorities and line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and properties throughout the monsoon season.
