Nagaland: Schools in Dimapur suspended due to conjunctivitis outbreak

Kohima: Due to the rising cases of conjunctivitis among school children in Dimapur, the deputy commissioner on Saturday ordered the closure of all schools in the district for a week.
Schools in the district will remain closed from August 21 to 26. DC Sachin Jaiswal informed that the decision was taken after deliberation with the district officials of the Department of Health & family Welfare (H&FW) and Department of School Education (DoSE).
“Considering the severity of the spread of infection and the number of cases, it is hereby decided that the physical classes in the schools shall remain suspended from 21″ August, 2023 to 26th August, 2023 to contain the spread of infection among school going children,” the order read.
The DC had requested the explore alternate options like online classes for the students during this period.
